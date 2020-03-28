Capital International Investors Has $99.38 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Capital International Investors reduced its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,925,978 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.94% of Apollo Global Management worth $99,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.57.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Ducey bought 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,973.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock worth $246,584,439. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

