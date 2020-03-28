Capital International Investors Increases Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,027,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 5.32% of Valvoline worth $214,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Valvoline by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Valvoline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 128,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valvoline from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. Valvoline Inc has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

