Capital International Investors Purchases 1,503,077 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503,077 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.78% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $232,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,259,000 after buying an additional 1,237,939 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,892,000 after buying an additional 724,119 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,870,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,334,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 43,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,333,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,822,000 after acquiring an additional 74,736 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,475 shares of company stock worth $145,241. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

