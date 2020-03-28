Capital International Investors Purchases 1,666,891 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,666,891 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.15% of Servicemaster Global worth $165,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,984,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,361,000 after acquiring an additional 870,750 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 1,788.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,973 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $64,180.00. Insiders have bought a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SERV opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from to in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

