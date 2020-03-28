Capital International Investors Raises Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,042,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 10.46% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $258,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after buying an additional 754,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

RARE opened at $42.36 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 388.30%. The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.