Capital International Investors Reduces Position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,888,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,538 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 3.19% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $101,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3,789.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

In related news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $71,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160 in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

