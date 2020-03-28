Capital International Investors Sells 10,111,817 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,111,817 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.08% of General Electric worth $78,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404,966 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $53,867,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.