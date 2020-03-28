Capital International Investors Sells 2,361,431 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,637,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361,431 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.47% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $192,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,899 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 763,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 580,010 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

