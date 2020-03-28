Capital International Investors Sells 64,690 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,690 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.67% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $75,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

JKHY stock opened at $149.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.07. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

