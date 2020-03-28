Capital International Investors Sells 71,650 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,650 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.34% of Mongodb worth $100,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 73.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 39.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,811,000 after acquiring an additional 233,171 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the third quarter valued at about $11,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 21.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 43.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Argus began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $132.11 on Friday. Mongodb Inc has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $184.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.61.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $300,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,254.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,355.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,894 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

