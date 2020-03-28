Capital International Investors Sells 97,234 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,532,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,234 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 7.70% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $216,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,222 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,485,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGIO stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.