Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 171,011 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,663,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,011 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 6.19% of Valvoline worth $249,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Valvoline by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Valvoline stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Valvoline Inc has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

