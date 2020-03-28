Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 2,072 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.34% of Progressive worth $145,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 129,559 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $73.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.78. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.