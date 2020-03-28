Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 25,000 Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 6.80% of Frontdoor worth $273,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontdoor stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.38. Frontdoor Inc has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

