Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.64% of Xcel Energy worth $214,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,457 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XEL opened at $58.77 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.99.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

