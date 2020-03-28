Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,905,209 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.50% of Exelon worth $223,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 983,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $533,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,205 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $361,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,938 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Exelon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,296,745 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $332,658,000 after purchasing an additional 291,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $330,830,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

