Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,095,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068,355 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 9.75% of MGM Growth Properties worth $343,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 71,327 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 45,152 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.69%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien purchased 1,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

