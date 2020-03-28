Capital Research Global Investors Buys 160,554 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,554 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 6.63% of Helen of Troy worth $299,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after acquiring an additional 140,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after buying an additional 61,480 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,997,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 224,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,363,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $141.65 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $198.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.