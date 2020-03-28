Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2,013,232 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013,232 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.51% of Kroger worth $349,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 49.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $689,740. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.76.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

