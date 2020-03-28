Capital Research Global Investors Buys 210,800 Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,540,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,800 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.20% of Luckin Coffee worth $296,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $94,000.

NYSE:LK opened at $25.63 on Friday. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

