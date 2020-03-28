Capital Research Global Investors Buys 697,452 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,292,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,452 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.64% of Edison International worth $172,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Edison International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cfra boosted their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of EIX opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

