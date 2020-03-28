Capital Research Global Investors Buys 85,000 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,224,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.39% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $202,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 172,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 117,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $12,491,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $31.97 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

