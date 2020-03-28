Capital Research Global Investors Buys New Position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,421,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,172,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 4.65% of Stars Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stars Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSG opened at $17.68 on Friday. Stars Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

