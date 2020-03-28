Capital Research Global Investors Buys New Shares in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 921,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.26% of Estee Lauder Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $160.68 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.73 and a 200-day moving average of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.