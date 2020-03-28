Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200,824 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 4.42% of TopBuild worth $154,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. AXA increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 611.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 36,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 93,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TopBuild from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

In related news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $125.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.