Capital Research Global Investors Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,901,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.11% of AT&T worth $308,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

