Capital Research Global Investors Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.32% of Boston Scientific worth $201,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

