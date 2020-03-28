Capital Research Global Investors Grows Position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,658,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 9.24% of Cannae worth $247,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. Cannae Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CNNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

