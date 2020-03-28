Capital Research Global Investors Grows Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,663 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.11% of Equifax worth $358,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $119.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average is $142.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

