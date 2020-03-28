Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,697,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 11.00% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $154,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,158.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 135,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $68.73 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $145.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.41.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.