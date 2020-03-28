Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,003,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.71% of CMS Energy worth $125,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 300,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

