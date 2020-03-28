Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,740,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 292,233 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.67% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $247,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,252.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,426 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,554,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 766,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,470 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 646,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 474,151 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI opened at $26.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.59. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

In related news, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and have sold 55,801 shares valued at $2,463,065. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Nomura raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

