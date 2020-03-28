Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stock Position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 7.91% of Irhythm Technologies worth $143,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 109,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. BidaskClub cut Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

IRTC stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.49. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,240,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,789 shares in the company, valued at $18,543,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,945,450. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

