Capital Research Global Investors Has $147.35 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,303,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,087,420 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.45% of Textron worth $147,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Textron by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Textron by 130.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Textron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Textron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Textron by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

