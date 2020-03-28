Capital Research Global Investors Has $166.40 Million Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,772 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 4.56% of LivaNova worth $166,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 170,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIVN. ValuEngine downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

LIVN opened at $43.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $98.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.30.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

