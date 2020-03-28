Capital Research Global Investors Has $216.19 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.94% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $216,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 68,472 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

WST opened at $141.08 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average of $149.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

