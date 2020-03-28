Capital Research Global Investors Has $282.52 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 148.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,802,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272,954 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 6.89% of Thor Industries worth $282,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski bought 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THO stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.87. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $89.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.