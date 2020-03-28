Capital Research Global Investors Has $345.07 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807,278 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.22% of SS&C Technologies worth $345,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 615.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 251,523 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.79.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

