Capital Research Global Investors Has $362.40 Million Position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,335,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076,420 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.78% of Nice worth $362,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,923,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,411,000 after purchasing an additional 170,912 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nice by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,631,000 after buying an additional 327,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nice by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,317,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,421,000 after buying an additional 630,096 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Nice by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,262,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,935,000 after buying an additional 378,741 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nice by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,190,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,677,000 after buying an additional 51,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

NICE opened at $152.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. Nice Ltd has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NICE. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nice from $173.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nice from $179.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.42.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.