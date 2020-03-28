Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,019,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.16% of General Mills worth $375,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 235.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 68.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 27.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 151,187 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in General Mills by 4.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $51.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. General Mills’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.