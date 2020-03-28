Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.59% of Kimberly Clark worth $275,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day moving average is $137.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

