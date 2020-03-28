Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 143,800 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.36% of Haemonetics worth $309,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,246,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 177,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Haemonetics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAE opened at $100.95 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.14 and its 200 day moving average is $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

