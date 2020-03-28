Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 5,514 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,362,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 11.01% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $271,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $42.36 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

