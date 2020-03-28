Capital Research Global Investors Purchases Shares of 5,164,688 XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,164,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,944,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.94% of XP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in XP during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000.

Get XP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XP opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.94. XP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $43.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. XP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

XP Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XP Inc. (NYSE:XP).

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.