Capital Research Global Investors Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.34% of ConocoPhillips worth $239,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.