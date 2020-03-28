Capital Research Global Investors Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,054 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.90% of ONEOK worth $282,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $68.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

