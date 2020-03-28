Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062,811 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.71% of Electronic Arts worth $221,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,308 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,642,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.96.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $53,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,139.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $523,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,994 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $95.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

