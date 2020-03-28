Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836,906 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.11% of BP worth $138,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in BP by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 10.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.16.

NYSE BP opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BP plc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.