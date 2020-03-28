Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,879,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 399,492 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.75% of Wynn Resorts worth $261,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.13.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

