Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176,803 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 4.07% of PRA Health Sciences worth $286,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.11. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average is $101.39.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

